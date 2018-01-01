A-list actresses bring activists to Golden Globes red carpet

A group of A-list actresses had some important guests by their side during Sunday's Golden Globes red carpet.

Scroll for more content...

Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler, and Emma Stone brought with them activists for gender and racial justice, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and M-nica Ram-rez, co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas.

"I'm moved beyond measure to be standing next to this woman," Williams told E! on the red carpet, standing alongside Burke.

The special plus-ones afforded the women an opportunity to keep questions on the carpet about issues.

Asked about her nomination in the best actress in a miniseries category, Sarandon told CNN she "completely forgot we had another reason for being here."

Sarandon's guest was organizer Rosa Clemente, founder of PR (Puerto Rico) On The Map.

Speaking to E!, Watson said it was Williams who "spearheaded" the idea of actresses bringing activists with them as their red carpet guests.

Watson's guest was Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan, a black-feminist network organization.

Streep was accompanied by Ai-jen Poo (director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance), Woodley walked with Calina Lawrence (who raises awareness of social injustices impacting tribal reservations and urban Native communities), and Poehler's guest was Saru Jayaraman (president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United & ROC Action).

Stone chose to walk the red carpet with Billie Jean King, who she plays in her nominated film, "Battle of the Sexes."