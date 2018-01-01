wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

Father-son feud ends in highway shooting

Posted: Jan. 5, 2018 6:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2018 1:27 PM

Michigan State Police are investigating after a father shot his son while his son was driving another car along a Detroit freeway.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was driving on the eastbound I-96 ramp to M-39 around 8:15 a.m. Friday when his 45-year-old father pulled up next to him and opened fire.

The 21-year-old son was shot in the ribs and drove himself to a local hospital. He is in serious condition.

The father then drove to the Detroit Police 2nd precinct and turned himself him. He is in custody.

