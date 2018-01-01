wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

3-year-old dies after alleged beating by mom's live-in boyfriend

A brutal child abuse case has taken a tragic turn.The Saginaw Township Police Department says a 3-year-old boy...

Posted: Jan. 5, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2018 11:06 AM

A brutal child abuse case has taken a tragic turn.

The Saginaw Township Police Department says a 3-year-old boy hospitalized intensive care since a brutal beating allegedly at the hands of his mother's live-in boyfriend on New Year's Day has died.

The man accused of beating the little boy, 26-year-old Tavaris Williams, was arraigned earlier Thursday on a charge of first-degree child abuse. He likely will be facing additional or upgraded charges now that the boy has died.

The alleged assault happened inside a unit at the Fontaine Gardens apartments in Saginaw Township. When police and first responders arrived around 2:30 p.m., they found the little boy was not breathing.

An MMR Ambulance crew was able to revive him and rushed him to a local hospital, where he died three days later.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office now will wait for a medical examiner's ruling on the boy's cause of death to determine if Williams will face murder charges.

