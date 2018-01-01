Woman gets surprise makeover from Beyonce's stylist

Gigi Sturgis is having one of the best days she's had in a long time.

It's not every day you get your own glam squad courtesy of none other than Beyonce's personal stylist Raquel Smith. CBS46 was there as the surprise unfolded inside the Four Seasons Atlanta.

"I never had any idea that it was going to be to this magnitude," Sturgis said.

Days like this outweigh the tough ones. Sturgis is fighting acute myeloid leukemia for the second time.

"I felt 'here we go again' and I also felt I probably won't make it this time," she said.

So, Smith stepped in to boost her spirits.

"To see her really genuinely happy and shedding tears, I knew I touched her and that touched me," Smith said.

It all started with a small favor.

"I was having difficulty finding the right wig," Sturgis said.

She reached out to Smith who stepped up with an even bigger surprise. Smith assembled a team of makeup and hair stylists inside the Four Seasons to transform Sturgis from head-to-toe.

The pair became fast friends two years ago after meeting at an event.

"She's just so kind and she always checked on me every day. You know that it's rare that you find people like that," Smith said.

Both were inspired by each other's stories. Smith, a Georgia native, struggled with homelessness while working to become a celebrity stylist to one of the biggest stars in the world. Sturgis said it was hard to believe Smith was so down to earth.

"We all know that Beyonce is an icon…she didn't put on any airs, she was just who she was" she said.

Sturgis' makeover couldn't come at a better time. She's undergoing intensive chemotherapy and is on the national registry to find a bone marrow match.

"When she put the wig on me, and she styled it and took her time curling it, it just made me feel like myself," Sturgis said.

After being in remission for 12 years, she's not letting this latest diagnosis slow her down.

"I may get up and I may start crying and I may have that moment but it seems like there's something in me that won't allow me to wallow on it," she said.