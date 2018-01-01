Group makes cold weather kits for the needy

A group of home school families made dozens of cold weather kits Wednesday to hand out to homeless people in Middle Tennessee.

About five families met to put bags together meant for people who are cold with no place to go. The bags contained gloves, hand warmers, water and some food. The families are all home schooled with multiple kids. There isn't anyone in charge, but the group tends to meet two or three times a year, typically when weather is extremely cold or extremely hot.

"God says it's important to help the people who need it the most," said Theresa Smith, who organized this particular meeting. "Right now, with the cold and everything. It's important to make sure that our homeless have warmth too... In the summer time we had people who were really thirsty because of the heat and were drinking the stuff that I gave them right then and there."

Smith has four children. She said this shows them the importance of helping others.

Each family splits the cold weather kits and hands them out sporadically when they see someone in need.

"[The kids] ask me every time they see someone homeless, 'Mommy can we get a homeless bag? Where's a homeless bags?' When we run out, they're like 'Mommy we're out of homeless bags. We need to make more.'"

The group has been doing it for several years.