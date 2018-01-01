Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepares for National Championship

The new stadium has not been open for six months, and now it's getting ready to host the best two teams in college football.

The Georgia Bulldogs will battle Alabama in the the National Championship Game, Monday night. Thousands of people are expected to arrive in the city for the game to see the two SEC powerhouse schools fight for bragging rights.

"This is going to be the biggest weekend at least from a sports event weekend in my opinion since the Olympics," said one person.

This game is already making history for the most expensive ticket. Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau tells CBS46 the economic impact will be more than $100 million.

"It's a tremendous impact for us not only from a financial stand point but think about the fans that will be here, the people that will be watching Atlanta on tv for the most prestigious game we are going to host here on Monday."

The proximity of Georgia and Alabama to Atlanta is the making for an electric atmosphere. Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama is 203 miles from Mercedes-Benz stadium. While Georgia fans wont have to travel very far Sanford Stadium in Athens is 72 miles from the stadium.

"Making it so easy for fans who are the actual ultimate participants in the game with Alabama and Georgia be so close, we've never had that."

Both teams are familiar with the stadium. Alabama has not lost in Atlanta since wait for it 2008.