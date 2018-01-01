26-year-old charged with near-deadly beating of 3-year-old

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with severely beating a 3-year-old boy on New Years Day, leaving him near death.

The Saginaw Township Police Department responded to the Fontaine Gardens Apartments around 2 p.m., where they found the boy not breathing.

An MMR Ambulance crew rushed the boy to an area hospital, where he remained in very serious condition in the intensive care unit on Wednesday.

A medical examination at the hospital revealed the boy had been savagely beaten. The suspect that police arrested on Wednesday is the boy's mother's live-in boyfriend.

"It's a very sad case that, the extent of injuries that this 3-year-old boy received which led to him to stop breathing and having to go to the hospital and now is in intensive care," said Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

The suspect, who was not identified, has been charged with first-degree child abuse, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Saginaw District Court.