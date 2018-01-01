Scaramucci to Bannon: Get back to therapist

Scroll for more content...

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday his infamous, expletive-laden criticism of Steve Bannon over the summer has been validated after the former White House chief strategist harshly criticized President Donald Trump's inner circle.

"I said the truth six months ago of what he was like as a person," Scaramucci told CNN's "New Day." "At the end of the day, what I said, taking out the expletives, he's for Steve. We're for the President."

The comments were in response to recently published details from Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon reportedly said regarding a meeting at June 2016 Trump Tower between senior Trump advisers and a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Scaramucci was fired from the White House over the summer after he told the New Yorker that unlike Bannon, he wasn't seeking media attention.

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c***," he said at the time.

Scaramucci also doubted a claim in the book that said Trump looked as though he'd "seen a ghost" on Election Night. Trump, according to Wolff, told former Fox News head Roger Ailes that he had "totally won" a week before the election, because even if he lost, his brand would be more powerful than ever.

"I can tell you a lot of it does not seem right to me," Scaramucci told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

"Certainly we all had great uncertainty in the campaign and the tightness of polling, but nobody wanted to win more than the President of the United States, and frankly, nobody worked harder," Scaramucci said.

"For someone to say he didn't think he was going to win, or that he was going to win by losing, I sort of think that's a bunch of nonsense," he added.

Scaramucci's "New Day" comments diverge from what he told CNN on Sunday, before "Fire and Fury" details had been released.

At the time, Scaramucci said on "State of the Union" he "always got on with Steve."

Scaramucci added at the time that he had hoped to get along with Bannon despite their differences, saying that "on a lot of these ideological areas, (we're) quite similar."

"I think he's a great writer. He's been a -- by and large a force for good," Scaramucci continued. "But there are some certain things that he does that I actually don't like. And I have no problem speaking out against those."