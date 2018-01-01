Giant anteater pup named Noel born on Christmas Day

wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 2:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 2:57 PM

The Nashville Zoo has a new addition for the new year!

A giant anteater pup was born on Christmas Day. She was a surprise for zoo employees, which is why she is named Noel.

Both Noel and her mother are said to be doing well. She will stay with her mom for at least two more years until she is fully grown.

"They were elated to discover that the female anteater, Consuela, had delivered a special Christmas gift," said Shawna Farrington, carnivore area supervisor. "Curled under Consuela's hair and clinging tightly, was a new baby female anteater."

This is the third pup for her mother, Consuela, and the fourth pup for her father, Carib.

Since 2001, 18 giant anteaters have been born at Nashville Zoo's breeding facility.

Giant anteaters are considered extinct in areas of Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Uruguay. Only about 5,000 anteaters remain in the wild.

