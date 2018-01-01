Rat on plane cancels Alaska Airlines flight bound for Portland

A rat on a plane canceled an Alaska Airlines flight from Oakland, California to Portland.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said a rat was spotted jumping onto Flight 915 as people were boarding the plane at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The rat was seen jumping from the jetway to inside the aircraft.

The passengers who were already on the plane returned to the airport, with most of them rebooked on another flight to Portland International Airport later Tuesday evening.

Some passengers were rescheduled to leave on other flights Wednesday.

There were 110 passengers set to take Flight 915 from Oakland to Portland on Tuesday morning.

The plane was taken out of service. It will be returned to regular operations once it's been certified "rodent-free" by a professional exterminator, according to an Alaska Airlines spokesperson.

The plane will also be thoroughly inspected to ensure it was not damaged.