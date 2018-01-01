Firefighters, Coast Guard rescue 19-year-old from cove

Depoe Bay Fire District firefighters and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a 19-year-old who was experiencing a medial issue in a cove near Depoe Bay.

Firefighters responded to the area known as Big Whale Cove at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday. They located the patient and determined the best way to get him out would be by helicopter.

A Coast Guard crew from Newport responded to the scene.

Firefighters and Pacific West Ambulance workers stabilized the man while the helicopter crew landed on a reef.

Firefighters credited Mother Nature for low tide, which allowed the helicopter to land safely in the area.

The patient was flown to the hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.