16-year-old charged with murder

The New Year brought pain and sorrow for Rodriquez Lipford.

"I was in the house. My brother was outside," Lipford said.

It was 3 p.m. when he heard a gunshot.

"It's so crazy man, because in just five seconds I go in there to get a piece of pizza and my brother couldn't even make it to the front room," Lipford said.

Police found his brother, Steven Lipford, fatally shot in the middle of North Street.

He was 33-years-old.

Officers quickly tracked down the alleged shooter, who was not even out of high school yet.

Suspect Davante Eason is just 16-years-old.

He is charged as an adult with second-degree murder.

Investigators say they don't know why Eason pulled the trigger, but there was a verbal argument right before the crime happened.

"My brother is a good brother man. Everybody knows him. He's real cool, calm and collected," Lipford said.

He says he is unable to grasp what happened to his brother and how someone so young could be involved.

The 16-year-old is currently being held at the Tate County Jail on $1 million bond.