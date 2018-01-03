This is what subzero temperatures look like

Scroll for more content...

Check out some of these eye-popping statistics from the Arctic outbreak that has put the US in a deep freeze and the monster winter storm threatening the East Coast.

Snowstorm

More than 40 million people in 15 different states stretching from Florida to Maine are under some type of warning or advisory from the current winter storm. The storm will dump snow over a stretch of the East Coast more than 1,400 miles long. Track the storm here Tallahassee, Florida, recorded measurable snow this morning for the first time in 28 years. (last time was December 1989) Charleston, South Carolina, is currently forecast to get 4 inches of snow, which would be its largest snowfall in 28 years. (since December 1989, which was its largest snowfall ever -- 8 inches)

Bitter cold

Over the next week, more than 25% of the US population will experience temps below zero degrees Fahrenheit. As many as 80% will see temps dip below the freezing mark. Chicago is not expected to climb above 20 degrees until Sunday, which would tie a record (from 1936 and 1895) of 12 consecutive days without reaching at least 20 degrees. Dozens of cities in the eastern US are expected to set record lows Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including New York City and Philadelphia -- predicted to be 3 degrees -- and Boston, where temperatures may go to -7.

But it's not cold everywhere!