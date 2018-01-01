wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Woman's body found in food court of Gwinnett Place Mall Read more: http://www.cbs46.com/story/37173754/womans-body-found-in-food-court-of-gwinnett-place-mall#ixzz538bnlHw3

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the body of a woman found in a vacant vendor space inside t...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 3:02 PM

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the body of a woman found in a vacant vendor space inside the food court of the Gwinnett Place Mall.

The woman's body was found by a maintenance worker around 11 a.m. on December 21. The worker was doing a routine inspection when he found the body.

The woman is described as an Asian female between the ages of 20 and 30. She stands about five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds and was wearing a mesh style jumpsuit with black tennis shoes.

A sketch has been provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. At this point, investigators say it doesn't appear to be foul play.

