wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 17°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 20°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

Gas leak prompts evacuations, school closure in New Haven

A gas leak Wednesday morning prompted police to evacuate homes and close at least one school in New Haven.Acco...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 3:03 PM

A gas leak Wednesday morning prompted police to evacuate homes and close at least one school in New Haven.

Scroll for more content...

According to officials, crews were called to Canner Street shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials said the Worthington Hooker and Foote schools were evacuated.

Parents told Channel 3 that the Worthington Hooker School is closed for the day.

They said they could smell the odor of gas in the area.

Canner Street is closed between Livingston and Ronan streets. A number of side roads have been blocked off as well, according to police.

Fire officials remained on scene well after 9 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the leak.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It