Strangers offer up house after fire destroys Leawood family's home

Complete strangers offered up a house to a Leawood family who lost their home in a fire on New Year's Eve.

"It's devastating, but it's just stuff; it can be replaced," said Rachael Herman.

Herman's parents' home caught fire Sunday. Several people watched as firefighters attacked the blaze for hours. One Olathe, Kansas woman broke down in tears after seeing the devastation.

"I burst into tears and was like oh my gosh. I just felt so helpless and I immediately just wanted to mobilize and do whatever I could," said Kara Payton.

Wanting to help, Payton's family offered up their empty home to the Lambert family.

"I'm actually grateful for them, that they gave me an opportunity, whether they need it or use it or not, it's just that I was able to walk away knowing that I didn't ignore that small voice that was inside that was like you can do something so much better," said Payton.

"To know that somebody that doesn't even know us is willing to just take my parents in and care for them, I can't describe it," said Herman.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Lambert family said they believe it started in their chimney.