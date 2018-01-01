wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Man Uses Billboard To Propose To Girlfriend

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 10:40 AM

A Watertown man proposed to his girlfriend on a billboard along I-93 in Medford on Monday.

When a WBZ photographer stopped to get video of the bright pink electronic billboard, he ran into the happy couple.

"I say yes! Yes I do, forever," Eliani said.

"She's very special," Bob said.

Eliani and Bob will never forget this New Year's Day.

"He said we go to some event in Boston and he doesn't know the address so we had to look," Eliani explained.

So they pulled into a bank parking lot and that's when the Medford woman saw the billboard.

"I just put my hands and was, 'oh my God!' It was a big surprise," Eliani said.

"I was just trying to think of something different. And I was just Googling and going online thinking of different ideas and I came across something like this," Bob said.

"I was surprised. I just saw my name then it jumped to marry me," Eliani said.

So when's the big day?

"I hope it's tomorrow. Another surprise," Eliani said.

Eliani and Bob haven't talked about a honeymoon location yet, but they both agree on one thing: Wherever they go, it will be warmer than here.

