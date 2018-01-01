wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 17°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 17°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

McCain plans to return to Washington soon, sources say

Arizona Republican Sen. John M...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 10:40 PM

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain plans to return to Washington soon, sources close to the senator tell CNN.

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July. In December, it was announced that he would return home to Arizona to recover from cancer treatment instead of returning to the Senate to vote on a finalized version of the GOP-backed tax plan.

McCain is feeling better following his recovery in Arizona, the sources said.

A specific date for his return has not yet been determined.

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July

A specific date for his return has not yet been determined

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It