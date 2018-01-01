El Cajon police arrest man seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop at apartment complex

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop at an El Cajon apartment complex.

Scroll for more content...

Just after 5 a.m., El Cajon police received reports of a man walking on top of an apartment building in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw the man hopping from one building to another. At one point, the man fell off a structure and into a tree, but he climbed back up and onto another rooftop.

The man told officers he would surrender if they gave him a bottle of water. After he was given the water, the man climbed down and was arrested.

Police said he was not a danger to anyone, and they were going to evaluate him to see if he was under the influence of drugs.