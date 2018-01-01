Man blown away by stranger's kindness

A Mid-Michigan man who helps others clear out their snow was blown away after he suffered an equipment breakdown.

Jeremy Hanson, of Midland, likes to help others by snow blowing their driveways.

"A lot of people I know can't afford to do a whole lot. So I figured I'd turn around and try to help as many people as possible," Hanson said.

He'll even do it for free.

"The sheer gratitude that they showed me just helping them," he said.

However, his snow blower hit its last legs and he was looking for help. That's why he called the Rescue Squad.

While the Rescue Squad was going to meet up with Hanson someone dropped off a snow blower for him.

"Just wonderful. I'm ecstatic," Hanson said.

The person who donated the snow blower wanted to remain anonymous.

"You're an angel, thank you," he said. "Seems to work fantastic. Not a two stage, but it'll definitely help me out with what I need to get done."

Hanson said he would still like to save up for a more powerful blower that will handle a big snowfall.

"A little more power to chop through the heavier stuff," Hanson said.