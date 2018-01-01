Hedge fund exec among Costa Rica plane crash victims

An executive at the world's largest hedge fund was among the victims of the plane crash in Costa Rica -- killed along with his wife and three sons.

Bruce Steinberg, a senior member of the research team at Bridgewater Associates, and his family lived in Scarsdale, New York. The plane crashed 10 minutes after takeoff on New Year's Eve.

Ray Dalio, the founder of the $160 billion fund, called Bruce Steinberg "a wonderful man."

"Right now, we are each processing this devastating tragedy in our own ways," he said on Twitter.

Twelve people in all, including 10 Americans, were killed in the crash. The victims included another family, two doctors from Florida and their two children, along with a travel guide and the two pilots of the chartered plane.

The plane was a single-engine turboprop. Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash.

