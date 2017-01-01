Camp Pendleton Marine murdered in Gaslamp Quarter identified

Authorities have identified two suspects arrested for the murder of a Camp Pendleton-based Marine in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter this week.

Ryan Evan Harris, 21, of Northern California, was fatally stabbed just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of 6th and Island Avenues Friday. San Diego police said two men assaulted Harris and his friends.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, two suspects, identified as Jose Oscar Esqueda, 30, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 24, were arrested for Harris's murder.

Esqueda was booked into the County Jail for murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Holliday was booked for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery and probation violation.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and police responded to the scene to find Harris suffering from a major stab wound to his upper torso. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics and two witnesses, Harris died at the scene.

A second stabbing victim was located a block away with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. SDPD confirmed he is not in the military but was with Harris's group. Others in Harris's group were also in the Marine Corps.

Police are asking the good samaritan to come forward.