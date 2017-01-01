Stray bullet hits home in Mobile during New Year's Eve celebration

Many families tried to escape the cold to ring in the new year, and as one Mobile family was counting down to 2018, they say they also found themselves counting their blessing after a stray bullet flew through their home.

"My wife came running back here like, 'come here, come here, come here' and I'm like 'what's wrong?'" Michael Walker said. "I was in the bed and the next thing I know she ran up here and showed me where the bullet had hit."

Walker says his wife was in the kitchen preparing a New Year feast and fixing a bottle when a stray bullet randomly came through their roof.

"I looked in the air and then I looked up and that's when I looked down and I found the bullet right here."

Walker says if his wife's actions would have been any different, he would be telling a different story this new year.

"It just happened so fast and I was as shocked as she was you know? We don't too much see this, people just shooting, but a bullet doesn't have anyone's name on it. Thank God it didn't kill her or my daughter. I have a 10-year-old, but thank God for that."

Walker says after that scary incident he didn't have plans to file a police report, but he did have a strong message for his neighbors.

"I advise anyone with those guns to please just put them up. Don't use them unless you have to use them. I understand protect your property and everything but shooting in the air, bullets go up and they have to find somewhere to go. My wife was standing there and it could have found her," he said.

Police are sending a stern warning to gun owners, meantime. They say if you are arrested for a stray bullet that injured someone or hits their home or property, you could be charged with a felony.