Man claims he has bomb and barricades himself inside Economy Inn and Suites

The suspect in Sunday's barricade situation has been identified as 56-year-old Reynold Aleen Burt. He was been arrested for making a bomb threat.

At this time, it does not appear the threat was credible.

ORIGINAL: The Kern County Sheriff's Office is responding after a bomb threat was reported in northwest Bakersfield.

KCSO says they got a call about a man with a bomb in a hotel room just before 2 p.m. on Sunday; the subject then proceeded to barricade himself inside the Best Economy Inn and Suites. Evacuations are in place at that hotel and the Sleep Inn.

Crisis negotiators are in communication with the man. SWAT and bomb squad crews are also on scene. The California Highway Patrol is helping with road closures; part of Knudsen Dr. is currently shut down.

It's unknown if the bomb threat is credible at this time. We have a crew on scene, check back for updates.