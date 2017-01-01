Man, 18, with developmental disabilities shot and killed in Cleveland after leaving work at Rally's

Cleveland police are looking for the person responsible for killing an 18-year-old man who was shot shortly after leaving work at Rally's early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area of East 65th Street and Kenyon Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a man with some type of head trauma.
EMS transported the 18-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center where it was determined he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the man had recently left work at a nearby Rally's. There is a Rally's one block from the intersection where the man was found.
Authorities say the man also shoveled snow as a form of employment and a shovel was found at the scene.
The 18-year-old was developmentally challenged and lived in a nearby group home, according to police.