Man and toddler son continue to recover after fire destroyed their home in Ruffin last week

A father and his toddler who were severely burned in a house fire last week in Ruffin continue to recover.

Scroll for more content...

Stephen Shane Lucas, 30, and his 22-month-old son were burned, running out of their home Thursday after it a fire ripped through it.

Investigators say Stephen was in the bathroom with his son when the fire sparked.

When he opened the door, there was heavy smoke and flames throughout the house.

"He grabbed his 22-month-old and he ran out the door," Rockingham County Fire Marshal Robert Cardwell said.

The toddler, Stephen Lucas, has moved out of the NICU and is eating and drinking on his own, according to family.

The family says Shane Lucas' vital signs are getting stronger.

There's still no word on what caused the fire.