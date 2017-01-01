The full lyrics to 'Auld Lang Syne' so you don't mumble your way through it

You see it every New Year's Eve when the clock strikes midnight: people faking their way through "Auld Lang Syne."

Scroll for more content...

We don't blame them; no one really knows the words to the song -- even though we sing it all over the world when we ring in the New Year.

The British supermarket chain Sainsbury's conducted a study this year and found just 3% in the United Kingdom know the words (42% of millennials have no clue, it said).

"Auld Lang Syne," which means "times gone by," is a Scottish tune written by poet Robert Burns in 1788. But Scots didn't fare much better. Only 7% know all the lyrics, Sainbury's said.

Admittedly, it's a hard song. The full lyrics are below. At least get the first verse and chorus right, and belt it loud and proud!

(P.S.: It's NOT "Old Land Sign")

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And auld lang syne.

CHORUS

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne.

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

And surely ye'll be your pint-stowp!

And surely I'll be mine!

And we'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

We twa hae run about the braes

And pu'd the gowans fine

But we've wander'd mony a weary foot

Sin auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

We twa hae paidl'd i' the burn

Frae mornin' sun till dine.

But seas between us braid hae roar'd

Sin auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

And there's a hand, my trusty fiere!

And gie's a hand o' thine!

And we'll tak a right guid willy waught,

For auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

Should old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

And for long, long ago, my dear

For long, long ago.

We'll take a cup of kindness yet

For long, long ago.

And surely youll buy your pint-jug!

And surely I'll buy mine!

And we'll take a cup of kindness yet

For long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

We two have run about the hills

And pulled the daisies fine;

But we've wandered manys the weary foot

Since long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,

From morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

Since long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

And there's a hand, my trusty friend!

And give us a hand of yours!

And we'll take a deep draught of good-will

For long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS