Deputies: Florida man arrested for rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife

A Florida man was arrested after deputies say he rigged his door in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

Flagler County Sheriff's deputies responded to 110 White Hall Drive in Palm Coast on December 26 to conduct a security check of the property after the homeowner contacted authorities about suspicious statements made by his son-in-law regarding not letting a child touch the front door of the home.

When deputies arrived they saw that the front door appeared to be barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle. A deputy kicked the door and upon doing so, they saw a large spark.

Based on observations made by the deputies on scene, it was apparent that the suspect rigged electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle in an attempt to electrocute and cause serious bodily injury or even death to whoever attempted to unlock and open the front door of the residence.