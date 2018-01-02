Fans, colleagues across metro Atlanta remember anchor Amanda Davis Read more: http://www.cbs46.com/story/37150826/metro-atlanta-remembers-anchor-amanda-davis#ixzz52fqqFQkl

The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.

Scroll for more content...

Amanda was at the airport on Tuesday when she rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment. She was traveling to attend her father's funeral in Texas.

She has received numerous honors and awards during her career, including: RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, ten Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

A public viewing will be held January 2, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued the following statement after learning news of Amanda's passing:

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Amanda Davis, an icon of the Atlanta press corps. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Amanda's family, especially her daughter, during this difficult time.

Amanda's smile was known to people across the entire metropolitan Atlanta region. Amanda lit up the screen and forged a bond with her viewers. Her absence will be felt for years to come.

During this holiday season, let us be reminded of the need to hold our loved ones close, and cherish every moment we spend with our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues."

Several agencies across the cities have also offered condolences:

Dear friends and colleagues at CBS 46 News in Atlanta:

Please know that all of you are in my sincere thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I too came up in my career as a Fire-PIO with Amanda Davis. I remember doing a "live phoner" interview with her and Russ Spencer at WAGA early in my career. Amanda was a true professional and had a real knack for reporting the news that's fair accurate and balanced. I will forever remember Amanda as a gracious woman who always gave her best and accomplished so much in her career and lifetime. She will truly be missed.

I appreciate the great work that everyone at CBS 46 does each day to cover the stories across metro Atlanta and around the world. I pray God's continued comfort, peace and blessing for your staff and industry.

Capt. Tommy Rutledge, PIO

Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services

To our friends at CBS 46,

We were deeply saddened here at the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit to hear of the untimely passing of Amanda Davis. Please accept our condolences on behalf of our department and know that our thoughts and prayers are with her, her loved ones and her newsroom family. She was a class act and I know you guys cherished her being a part of your team this year. May she rest in peace.

Warm regards,

Carlos Campos, Director of Public Affairs, Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond issued the following statement:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Amanda Davis. She was an icon in the Atlanta television news industry who stood out among the best and the brightest.

I first met Amanda when she was a rookie reporter for WSB Television. Early in her career, she interviewed my father at his West End office, and I have been a fan and followed her ever since that day. My father and I were enamored by her presence and professionalism.

Over the years, I grew to know her as a great and gracious person. She was forthright in her reporting and endearing as a person and a friend. Her passing Wednesday was a great tragedy for those who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her daughter Melora, her mother and her extended family. All of Atlanta shares in their mourning."

Several people across the country have sounded off on social media, offering condolences and sharing memories of the beloved anchor.

Amanda Davis was such a bright spirit. She was a strong, gracious and eloquent woman. She won battles most of us couldn't.

Please remember her family, pets, friends and colleagues.

There's a sadness among us all here in Georgia, especially Atlanta.

- Dawn Young-McDaniel (@justdawn_) December 28, 2017