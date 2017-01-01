Pupcycle turns T-shirts into dog toys

It was an idea Creighton student and dog lover Grace Boothe had for awhile: make a product that is environmentally friendly.

Finally, she decided dog toys would be the best idea. So Boothe, along with a group of fellow college kids, started Pupcycle in the fall. The business takes old T-shirts and converts them into dog toys.

So far, friends and family have supplied the materials for the toys and Boothe makes them by hand. All of the work is done in her parents Omaha home or her dorm.

"It's just kind of a side project right now, we're not super profitable yet," Boothe said. "My favorite part about it is just seeing two people from any kind of background coming together over their dogs. Just seeing them about their dogs makes me happy knowing its something they can relate to."

As for her goals, Boothe said she wants to continue to make a difference in the environment and get the product on store shelves in the Heartland.