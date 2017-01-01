wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

wx_icon Robinson 20°

wx_icon Zionsville 14°

wx_icon Rockville 18°

wx_icon Casey 18°

wx_icon Brazil 18°

wx_icon Marshall 18°

Clear

Man finds young girl alone in snow; mother found dead in Ogden home

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose young daughter was found alone in her pajamas at a snow-covered p...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 11:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 1:44 PM

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose young daughter was found alone in her pajamas at a snow-covered park on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

A passerby spotted the girl, who is 3 or 4 years old, about 5:30 p.m. He brought her across the street to the Marshall White Community Center and called police, said Ogden Police Lt. Clint Christensen.

When officers arrived, the girl was cold but otherwise appeared to be OK, he said.

The child told police "her mom was at home laying down," Christensen said. The girl led officers to her home in the 200 block of 28th Street, where the front door was open.

Investigators believe the 41-year-old mother had died 15-20 hours earlier due to medical problems that Christensen did not specify.

Officers were attempting to reach the girl's remaining family members on Thursday.

The Division of Child and Family Services took custody in the meantime.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It