9 dead after gunmen open fire at Coptic church near Cairo

Nine people were killed Friday after gunmen opened fire at a church near Cairo, officials said, the latest in a string of attacks on minority Coptic Christians in the country this year.

Scroll for more content...

Egyptian authorities are treating the shooting as a terror attack, though it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the killings. ISIS and its affiliates, however, have claimed responsibility in several attacks on the minority Christians in other parts of the country.

Witnesses told CNN that people were gunned down outside the church on their way out after a service. A CNN reporter at the scene saw bullet holes and broken glass in the church's facade, and pools of blood on the ground.

The assault was carried out at the St. Mina Coptic church in Helwan, a district on the southern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. A witness told CNN that he saw two attackers, but officials have given conflicting accounts of how many people were involved.

One suspected assailant was arrested with a machine gun, ammunition and a bomb that he had planned to use in the church, the Interior Ministry told state media.

The ministry described that attacker as "a well-known active terrorist who participated before in attacks on policemen and civilians."

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said that a second attacker was shot dead by Egyptian security forces.

Among the nine killed were eight Christians and a police officer, who was Muslim. Five others were injured, including two in critical condition, the Health Ministry said.

Father Ebram Mikhail, the Archbishop of the Helwan district, told CNN the attack happened 10 minutes after a church service ended and that worshipers were gunned down outside the church door. He said that worshipers still inside could hear the machine gun firing rounds for about 15 minutes.

Badr Mohamed Badr, a fruit seller, witnessed the attack from his stall and said he saw a shooter on a motorcycle fire a gun at a police officer. He said he saw two attackers, one watching the road and the other firing a machine gun.

A security cordon has been put up at the scene and officials are inspecting the site.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave his condolences to the relatives of victims in a statement released by his office.

"The Presidency of the Republic reiterates that these desperate terrorist attempts will not undermine the resolve and the entrenched national unity of the Egyptian people, but will only increase their determination to continue on the path to eliminate terrorism and extremism from their country," the statement read.

Coptic Christians make up the majority of Egypt's roughly 9 million Christians and are the largest Christian community in the Middle East.

In May, gunmen killed at least 28 Coptic Christians aboard a bus traveling along a desert road on the way to a monastery.

On Palm Sunday, 49 people were killed in bombings at two churches in Tanta and Alexandria. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, though it offered no proof of its connections to it.