Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers

A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.

Officers responded to North Tongue Point at 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man in a red Ford F150 who had possibly been trespassing on boats. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Timofey Erofeeff of Scotts Mills.

Police learned Erofeeff was a corrections offender out of Deschutes County. Astoria officers contacted his parole officer to advise that Erofeeff was being charged with second-degree criminal trespass. They were told to also arrest him for a parole violation.

When the officers returned to Erofeeff's vehicle, he drove off and headed onto Pier 2 at North Tongue Point. Officers did not initially follow him onto the pier, but Erofeeff continued driving his truck off the pier and into the water.

A FOX 12 viewer caught the crash on camera.

Erofeeff managed to escape his truck and swam a couple hundred feet away from the pier, according to police, before he turned around and swam back to the pier.

Due to the height of the pier and no way to get to Erofeeff, officers threw him a life vest and flotation disc until employees from WCT Marine were able to reach him with a skiff and pull him out of the water.

A fishing boat, Pacific Wind, also responded to the area to attempt to reach Erofeeff.

Erofeeff was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia and then booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, parole violation, attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and third-degree escape.

The truck has not been recovered from the river. Astoria police are in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard regarding the handling of the truck in the water.