Trump sets his doctor's appointment

President Donald Trump has a doctor's appointment on January 12.

The Friday session -- due to take place at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center -- will be the President's first formal medical exam since taking office.

"Dr. Jackson, the President's doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it's completed," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

Sanders first announced earlier this month that Trump would undergo the exam, which his predecessors have similarly scheduled every one or two years.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, conducted President Barack Obama's last several physicals. Like most White House doctors, Jackson is a commissioned military officer.

Obama's first physical record as President was released on February 28, 2010. President George W. Bush's was first released August 4, 2001.

Trump did release the summary of a medical exam as a presidential candidate, but it was short on details and long on hyperbolic descriptions of his health.

"If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," wrote Trump's longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, in a statement two years ago.

The White House doctor's medical readout is typically less colorful. It provides the President's height, weight, body mass index (which indicates whether an individual is average, overweight or obese), resting heart rate and blood pressure.

Past exams have also included details about the commander in chief's vision, thyroid, cardiac rhythms, gastrointestinal system, skin and neurological indicators like cerebellar function, motor functions and sensory systems.

It also detailed lab results like cholesterol and glucose levels, and lifestyle choices like exercise, diet and alcohol and tobacco use.

Trump's diet has been the subject of eyebrow-raised scrutiny since one of his campaign aides, Corey Lewandowski, wrote of a fast food regimen that included multiple Big Macs daily, along with apple pies and milkshakes.

As President, Trump is not known to exercise regularly, aside from routine weekend golf outings. Video shot this week by CNN has shown the President using a golf cart to navigate his course in West Palm Beach.