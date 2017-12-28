Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, December 28

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump's prolific Twitter usage continues to complicate his administration's arguments in court.

-- Democrat Doug Jones is the certified winner of Alabama's special election despite Roy Moore's attempt to block the result.

-- Russia accused the US of violating an arms control treaty.

-- Las Vegas is ramping up security for New Year's Eve, adding snipers and more troops, officers and quick-response teams.

-- You have two ways to win $300 million this week. But the odds are worse than usual.

-- A resident's beating was caught on camera, yet it took 11 weeks and a death to close an assisted living facility.

-- A Japanese couple was arrested after their emaciated daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she was apparently locked for at least 15 years.

-- Solange revealed she's been dealing with an illness and canceled a New Year's Eve show.

-- Bono said he almost died. But he won't give details.

-- It'll be a bright start to the New Year: 2018's first supermoon is on New Year's Day.

-- This man started a mini food pantry on his front lawn. His town followed.