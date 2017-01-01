Good-Willed Stranger Helps Woman Pay Her Property Taxes

A total stranger has come through for a woman who was prepared to sell everything she owned just to keep her home.

Now she's thanking him and his family from the bottom of her heart.

Rege Turocy is making a big difference in the life of a very sweet woman. He's never met her, but a letter she wrote touched his heart.

The letter, written by 75-year-old Donna Russman of Penn Hills, says she's in desperate need because her food stamps were about to be reduced.

She wrote:

"My $16 per month food stamps are being reduced to $15. I can't get a job I no longer have a car. I owe a total of $918.55 in taxes.

"Maybe you know someone who helps senior citizens financially, in legit need. I have a 37-inch TV, and some Elvis Presley albums I'd be willing to give someone who would be able to help me."

KDKA's Marty Griffin read the letter live on KDKA Radio.

Griffin: "So a call show came in folks from a Rege in the South Hills. This is on my talk show, KDKA, and he said he would pay for Donna's taxes, and that's how all of this came together."

With her best friend, Buddy the rescue dog, watching over her, Rege changed Donna's life.

"I was so touched by your letter that my wife and I wanted to do this for you," Rege told Donna. "There's $1,200 in cash in there. I want you to pay your real estate taxes. My wife and I decided, we'll take care of your taxes for the next two years."

With tears in her eyes, Donna hugged Rege and thanked him for his generosity.

And remember Donna's letter, promising her Elvis Presley albums to anyone willing to help her?

Donna: "He was my favorite."

Griffin: "So you were willing to give any of this stuff up, just to pay your bills?"

Donna: "What else can I do?"

Well, thanks to Rege, she gets to keep her prized records, and more than that, her home.

"Let me take that tax bill," he said.