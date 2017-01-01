Lawn guy finds stolen car thanks to unique bumper sticker

A lawn maintenance worker went above and beyond the call of duty for his customers.

The Koenigs had their Ford Edge stolen last week, but their lawn guy found it and recognized the car because of a unique bright yellow sign.

"The weirdest stuff happens to us. Like who gets their car stolen," said Kimberly Koenigs, who had brain surgery earlier this year. "Then the car gets found by a lawn guy by a bumper sticker that has a swear word," she added.

The Koenigs got a knock on their door the morning after Christmas from their lawn guy.

"I thought he wanted to get paid," said Paul Koenigs, Kim's husband. "He said grab your keys and to jump in," he added.

Once Mr. Koenigs got to where his car sat, he called police. The cops pulled fingerprints off of their Edge. The family has a safety check scheduled for later this week before they take their car for a ride.

They're just grateful their car is back in their Cape Coral driveway.

"There's going to be misguided souls out there," said Mr. Koenigs. "But when someone steps in and does the right thing, it restores your faith in humanity," he added.