Local homeless shelters prepare for falling temperatures

As temperatures drop, many shelters in Nashville continue their usual service while opening up emergency options for the less fortunate.

Mayor Megan Barry tweeted Tuesday that an overflow shelter would be opening up Tuesday night at the Hadley Park Community Center.

The shelter will open again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and close Thursday at 8 a.m.

Other shelters also have emergency programs in place to help the homeless through tough winter nights.

The Nashville Rescue Mission has two campuses, one for men at 639 Lafayette St and a women's campus at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Both are open throughout the night and, according to the Rescue Mission's website, serve an average of 800 men, women and children per night.

The Rescue Mission provides meals throughout the week. For times and more information on other programs offered, you can visit their website.

Room In The Inn offers a Winter Shelter program that runs from November through March every year. The shelter partners with approximately 200 local congregations to house the homeless.

Those needing overnight shelter are asked to arrive early, as space is limited. The men's shelter opens at 3:30 p.m. daily; however, women are required to attend the Women's Group at 2:30 p.m. on weekends to participate in the shelter program.

Beginning Jan. 3, Room In The Inn will be expanding its services with a night shelter. This will allow those in need to come into the shelter at any time, with services similar to the day shelter.

A Room In The Inn spokesperson said everyone is welcome at the night shelter, including members of the LGBTQ community and people with animals.