Family seeking answers after father of four murdered in Flint

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 10:49 AM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 8:30 PM

A mother is asking for the community's help solving the cold case murder of a father of four young children.

Harrison R. Cook, 38, was shot and killed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 on Flint's north side. He was found about 9 p.m. lying on the sidewalk in the park between Yorkshire Drive and Pemberton Drive.

Cook was the father of four young children. Jennifer Hobson is searching for answers in the murder of her children's father.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the cold case.

