(CNN) -- At least 40 people were killed Thursday in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, according to authorities. Another 30 people were injured in the attack, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CNN. The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. local time and targeted a cultural center in Police District 6 in Kabul. The initial suicide blast was followed by two more explosions, Rahimi said. The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media released by the group's spokesman, Zabiullah Mojahid.