(CNN) -- LDV Comanche has been crowned the winner of this year's Rolex Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race after winning a protest lodged against rival Wild Oats XI. An international jury found Thursday that Wild Oats XI did not keep clear of LDV Comanche at Sydney Heads and "did not do a two-turn penalty as required by the rules," according to the race's official website. One hour was added to Wild Oats' official time, which swallowed all of the 26-minute lead the super maxi had when it crossed the finish line. Before the penalty was imposed, Wild Oats XI had been declared the winner, finishing the grueling 628-nautical mile dash from Sydney to Tasmania in a record time of one day, eight hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds, taking four hours off Perpetual Loyal's time last year.