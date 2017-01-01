Sen. Sanders to swear in de Blasio for second term as mayor of New York

Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in Mayor Bill de Blasio for his second and last term as mayor of New York on New Year's Day, the mayor's office announced.

"Senator Sanders is a proud son of Brooklyn and a dedicated advocate for working people.

"Senator Sanders' progressive leadership has helped reshape the American political debate in favor of men and women long left out of our city and nation's prosperity," de Blasio said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

Sanders will swear in de Blasio on the steps of City Hall.

Clinton administered previous oath of office

The independent senator from Vermont is not the first political figure to conduct a swearing in for de Blasio. On a chilly first day of 2014, former President Bill Clinton administered the oath of office during de Blasio's first inauguration, using a Bible once owned by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Frigid temperatures are expected to keep the 2018 inauguration from being as big as the first. "It's term two, so naturally this will be a smaller-scale event compared to 2014," Jaclyn Rothenberg, spokesperson for the mayor told CNN.

"It's going to be cold and weather could be an issue."

Public Advocate Letitia James, who became the first black woman to hold citywide office in New York in 2014, and Comptroller Scott Stringer will also be sworn at the ceremony.