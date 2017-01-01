2 work trains collide in East River Tunnel

Two work trains collided in an East River Tunnel connecting Queens and Manhattan, near the Queens Plaza E and M train stop, Wednesday morning, officials said.

The MTA says one person was injured.

"Two work trains bumped into each other. There is one MTA employee who is being treated for an injury and there is no impact to service," the MTA said in a statement.

There were no passengers on the trains, and MTA officials say the incident had no impact on subway service during the morning commute.

The incident appears to be related to the Subway Action Plan, which has spurred this week's temporary shutdown of the 53rd Street Tunnel carrying E and M trains between Queens and Manhattan as crews work on repairs.

Because of the repairs, E trains have been rerouted to the F line in both directions between Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue and West 4 Street, and the M line is totally suspended.