Nicolas Sarkozy Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France.

Personal: Birth date: January 28, 1955

Birth place: Paris, France

Birth name: Nicolas Paul St-phane Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa

Father: Pal Sarkozy de Nagy Bocsa

Mother: Andr-e (Mallah) Sarkozy de Nagy Bocsa

Marriages: Carla Bruni (2008-present); C-cilia Ciganer-Albeniz (1996-2007, divorced); Marie-Dominique Culioli (1982-1996, divorced)

Children: with Carla Bruni: Giulia; with C-cilia Ciganer-Albeniz: Louis; with Marie-Dominique Culioli: Jean and Pierre

Education: Attended the Paris Institute of Political Studies, 1979-1981; University of Paris, Law, 1978

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts: Son of a French mother and Hungarian immigrant father.

Grew up in Neuilly-sur-Seine or Neuilly, a suburb of Paris.

Member of the Republican party, formerly known as Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) party.

Timeline: 1977 - Elected city councilman of Neuilly.

1983-2002 - Mayor of Neuilly.

1993-1995 - Serves as budget minister of France.

2002-2004 - Interior minister.

March 2004-November 2004 - Finance minister.

2005-2007 - Serves as interior minister again, resigns to run for president.

May 6, 2007 - Defeats Segolene Royal 53% to 47% in the presidential runoff.

May 16, 2007 - Sworn in as president of France.

August 2008 - Helps broker a cease-fire agreement between Georgia and Russia.

April 22, 2012 - Finishes second, to Francois Hollande, in the first round of France's presidential elections.

May 6, 2012 - Is defeated by Hollande in the presidential election runoff.

July 3, 2012 - Police raid Sarkozy's home and office amid an investigation into claims of illegal campaign financing. The investigation is centered around whether L'Or-al heiress Liliane Bettencourt illegally helped Sarkozy during his 2007 presidential campaign.

March 21, 2013 - Is placed under formal investigation for breach of trust. He is accused of taking advantage of Bettencourt to help fund his 2007 campaign.

October 7, 2013 - Charges against Sarkozy for alleged illegal campaign financing are dropped.

July 2, 2014 - Is placed under formal investigation in connection with suspected corruption and influence peddling. The case is later suspended.

November 29, 2014 - Is elected head of the UMP party.

May 2015 - The UMP party changes its name to the Republicans.

August 22, 2016 - Sarkozy announces he will run again for president.

November 20, 2016 - Sarkozy comes in third in France's first Republican presidential primary.

February 7, 2017 - A French judge orders Sarkozy to face trial for campaign financing fraud. Sarkozy is accused of exceeding election expenses during his 2012 re-election campaign.