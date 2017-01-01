'Captain Santa' delivers presents in red-nosed fire truck to American Fork family

Santa Claus had a very busy night, but KSL was able to tag along for one more special delivery.

Even though Santa should be taking a nap by Christmas afternoon, he was still at work in American Fork to make sure Christmas was special for one family.

"I wanted to be able to spend a little extra time with them today and show them how much we care about them and the people of American Fork care about them," American Fork Fire "Captain Santa" told KSL.

But for this delivery, Santa left his reindeer at home and received help from the American Fork Fire Department.

"As you know, we are really busy on Christmas Eve, so they are home getting their (rest) and I didn't want to have to wake them up and wear them out," Santa explained. "So I got ahold of the fire department and asked them if I could use a truck instead of the reindeer. But don't tell anyone the fire truck is better than a sleigh - and it's a lot faster too."

After a short drive down the road, Santa has arrived to find to the home of a good boy and girl, who couldn't believe Santa was there to see them.

"Especially Santa coming out of a fire truck instead of a sleigh," Captain Santa said. "They had some pretty surprised looks on their faces."

With presents courtesy of a local business, these kids couldn't wait to see what Santa had for them and their mom couldn't hold back her gratitude.

"I am very thankful for it," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told KSL. "Captain has always treated us well."

It was a great day for Captain Santa and his firefighting helpers, who helped share some extra Christmas cheer.