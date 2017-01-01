Suspect dead after pursuit, shootout with Clackamas Co. deputies

One man is dead following a pursuit and shootout with deputies near Sandy, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Sergeant Brian Jensen told FOX 12 the situation began around 11 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order at a home between Sandy and Boring.

The deputies secured the area then learned the suspect was heavily armed and began a search for him.

The deputies happened to come up behind the suspect's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. After a two to three-mile pursuit, the suspect jumped from his vehicle fled on foot.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies, and the deputies reported that some of their patrol vehicles were hit.

The suspect ran behind a nearby barn, but deputies were eventually able to make it behind the barn where they found the suspect dead.

Jensen said that no deputies were injured in this incident and the investigations into the parole violation on the shooting are ongoing.

The response led to a two-mile closure of all lanes of traffic on Highway 26 near the intersection with the Clackamas – Boring Highway, though the road reopened just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.