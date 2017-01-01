Local community brings holiday cheer to less fortunate

The joy of Christmas can easily escape people facing difficult times.

However, a generous hand for those who need it most can make the difference in helping them in the spirit of the season.

It was a very Merry Christmas for folks in Saginaw.

Many gathered at the Heavenly Realm Respite service to enjoy a Christmas dinner they may have otherwise missed out on.

"I'm from a family of 14 so I know it's sometimes hard for people who don't have money to make that special wish for that child," said Betty Homes, one of the organizers of the event.

"Most of them are either homeless or very needy low-income families that may not have a Christmas," said Cecilia Webb, another organizer of the event.

Instead, the room was filled with holiday cheer and lots of smiles all thanks to an event put together by local businesses and people in the community.

"The goal is to feed 100 to 200 people or until the food is gone," Webb said.

Along with providing a delicious Christmas dinner, they also gave away gifts and home goods.

Other donations included a raffle for services from barbers and beauticians in the area.

Overall making it a happy holiday and more for everyone who attended.

"It makes me feel good and blessed, feel like family," said Brian Franklin, one of the guests at the event. "I enjoy it."

"Everything came together, it came together better than we thought it was," Webb said. "It was something we talked about and it unfolded."

This was the first year of the Christmas celebration, but thanks to the success of tonight's event, organizers plan to continue it for years to come.

"Have a very merry Christmas to you and everyone out there watching," Franklin said.