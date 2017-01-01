Husband and wife sent to hospital after Windsor house fire

A husband and wife were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported on Mayflower Road around 4:30 a.m.

"When we arrived the house was fully engulfed and believe it started in the garage area," Windsor Fire Chief Bill Lewis said. "The two occupants inside got themselves out."

Authorities said a husband and wife escaped the home and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

"She just told me that she wanted to use the phone. Her house was burning down," neighbor Marge Moreton said. "She stayed calm, but she was definitely upset."

Moreton said she was up and getting ready to start her day when her neighbors arrived.

"I thought I heard a doorbell, and so I went to the door and it was Mary Lou, who I know," Moreton said. "And the poor thing, she didn't have any shoes on."

The couple was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for what authorities called "minor injuries."

Authorities said it took firefighters hours to put out the fire.

"We have a fire in the basement and we are chasing it because it's compartmentalized downstairs and we're trying to get all the fire out," Lewis said.

Authorities said they believe that the home is a total loss. But, the neighborhood is tight-knit and will pull together to help in anyway possible.

"We're friendly and a lot of us have been here for a long time, so we'll do the best we can," Moreton said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.