Jamie Lynn Spears pregnant with second child

It's been a rough year for Jamie Lynn Spears, but she's ending it on a high note.

The singer/songwriter and younger sister of pop star Britney Spears has announced she is expecting.

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister," the younger Spears wrote in a caption on a photo of her, husband Jamie Watson and her daughter Maddie.

Spears can be seen sporting what appears to be a baby bump.

It's Spears' and Watson's first child together and her second. Daughter Maddie, 9, is from a relationship with Spears' ex-fiance, Casey Aldridge.

In February, Maddie was critically injured after the child accidentally steered her all-terrain vehicle into a pond on her family's Louisiana property.

"2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist," Spears wrote in her caption. "During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon."

Spears and Watson wed in 2014.