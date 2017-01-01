Local couple's baby comes as early Christmas gift

Christmas is a joyous holiday all across the world, but some local families will be bringing home a new bundle of joy for Christmas.

"It was unexpected, but it was definitely a blessing," said Sesanie Reynolds.

At 3:30 a.m. on Christmas day, Reynolds got a special present, a baby boy named Josiah.

Josiah came a month earlier than what his parents had anticipated, but Reynolds said his arrival was a pleasant surprise.

"Definitely an awesome Christmas gift, couldn't ask for a better gift," Reynolds said.

Since Josiah was born a month early, he and his parents are spending Christmas day in the NICU at Covenant Hospital. But that hasn't taken away from his parent's holiday cheer.

In fact, in an effort to spread holiday cheer, Covenant staff gave NICU families special gifts.

"They gave us some cute Christmas ornaments for the baby for his first Christmas, so that was nice," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said that baby Josiah could possibly come home in a week if he starts to eat and his mother isn't the only one looking forward to taking Josiah home.

His father, Joshua Hatter, has plans for the baby as soon as he's home.

"Probably dress him up, put some clothes on him, new clothes on him, take pictures," Hatter said.

Josiah's mom is already thinking ahead about his future Christmas and birthday plans.

"We're thinking maybe birthday in July," Reynolds said.